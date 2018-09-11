Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Future NXT Women's Champions

Top 5 / Top 10
11 Sep 2018

Image result for kairi sane nxt women's champion
Kairi Sane is the current NXT Women's Champion.

The NXT Women's Champion has been held by Paige, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Asuka, Ember Moon, Shayna Baszler, & Kairi Sane. While women such as Becky Lynch, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, & Nia Jax have not held the NXT Women's Title and still have had some success on the main roster, these 5 women will probably hold the NXT Women's Title.

#5: Lacey Evans

Image result for lacey evans
Lacey Evans has been impressive on NXT.

Lacey Evans has improved in the ring a lot. She has been really impressive this year and has a unique gimmick. She is an ex-marine but instead of being a stereotypical face, she is a heel. Lacey Evans has defeated the likes of Dakota Kai, Aliyah, & even NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane. Lacey Evans will certainly get an opportunity at the NXT Women's Championship in the near future and even though she might lose, she will certainly hold the NXT Women's Title eventually.

