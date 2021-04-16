5 post-WWE opponents for Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe was surprisingly named amongst several WWE Superstars released by WWE earlier today.

The news of Samoa Joe's release came as a surprise to many as the former WWE United States Champion has been heavily featured on WWE television over the past 12 months as a commentator on Monday Night RAW.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

Samoa Joe even provided color commentary on both nights of WWE WrestleMania 37 last week. With news that Joe had been replaced on RAW commentary by Corey Graves, many assumed that Samoa Joe was either making an in-ring WWE return or moving to the SmackDown broadcast booth with Michael Cole.

However, it has since been revealed that Samoa Joe has been released from his WWE contract.

Joe hasn't competed in a match since February 2020 where he suffered a series of concussions in quick succession and violated the WWE wellness policy, resulting in a 30 day suspension. However, his work on commentary has received critical acclaim for the fantastic insight he provided.

Nevertheless, the attention now turns to where Samoa Joe will land next and which opponents he could see himself facing off against.

Let's take a closer look at five future post-WWE opponents for Samoa Joe.

#5 Samoa Joe vs Kenny Omega

Could Kenny Omega be set to face off against the Samoan Submission Machine?

Samoa Joe's WWE release has led many to speculate that The Samoan Submission Machine could soon be heading to All Elite Wrestling.

Obviously, Samoa Joe will have to serve the mandatory 90-day WWE no-compete clause as part of his WWE release, but one would expect that AEW will certainly be an option for the former WWE United States Champion.

I woke up and heard that I’d won a bunch of awards. Great feeling to know that it’s just another day. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 26, 2021

Should Samoa Joe sign with AEW, a plethora of possible dream opponents could be in line to face off against the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. One such name is current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega is widely considered to be one of the best professional wrestlers, if not the best professional wrestler currently on the planet today. In addition to appearing on AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Champion is also regularly appearing on IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV as he prepares to square off against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann in a Title vs Title match at IMPACT Rebellion.

It would certainly be ironic if Samoa Joe faced off against Kenny Omega inside an AEW ring whilst Omega holds the same IMPACT World Title that Samoa Joe once held earlier in his career.

