5 game modes that can be played in WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 is set to release worldwide on the 11th of March. The features announced for the game so far have all PS5, PS4, Xbox X/S/One and PC users excited.

The game will launch in four editions, namely Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, Deluxe Edition and nWo-4-life Deluxe edition. The Deluxe edition has been announced to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the New World Order, perhaps the greatest faction in pro-wrestling history.

No installment was released for the year 2021. So, fans are naturally excited about this year's entry. According to many experts, the wait will be worth it as many new game modes and features have been announced for the game.

Our article will focus on all the game modes and features announced thus far. You are welcome to share with us the game mode you are looking forward to in the comments!

#5 in our list of game modes that can be played in WWE 2K22 - MyGM mode

Fans have been asking for a General Manager mode for years. Though it was present in old-gen games, the mode has retired since the RAW vs SmackDown video game series ended.

The game developers have finally heard the fans and gamers as the much-awaited mode is hitting screens in the form of MyGM.

Under the format, players would be able to select anyone from Sonya Deville, Adam Pearce, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon to take control over a brand.

RAW, SmackDown, NXT 2.0 and NXT UK are the four available brands one can take control of, while other brands would act as rivals.

Not only do the players get the opportunity to choose the brand, but they also have the freedom to build the roster at will. Furthermore, there will be a budget to manage finances.

The developers have gone a bit further as they have also introduced a co-op capability. It means you can control a brand while your online or local friends may control the rival brand.

Players may be able to book matches of their choice with the ability to simulate, spectate or play these contests. This mode certainly seems like the highlight of the game and would definitely be worth a try.

