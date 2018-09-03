Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Gimmick ideas for WWE Superstars that never made it to television

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
26.02K   //    03 Sep 2018, 01:17 IST

The
Several WWE icons could have been given different gimmicks

In the crazy world of pro wrestling/sports entertainment, the presentation of somebody’s character can make or break their entire career.

Former NWA, WCW and WWE star Terry Taylor, for example, spent over 20 years competing all over the world for various different promotions, but many people immediately think of his awful Red Rooster gimmick as soon as his name is brought up.

On the other hand, there are performers like Mark Calaway and Glenn Jacobs, who had limited success early on in their careers before going on to become two of the most captivating characters in the wrestling business when they were given gimmicks as The Undertaker and Kane by WWE in the 1990s.

No matter how good somebody is as an in-ring competitor, they must be able to develop a character that fans can connect with if they are to carve out successful careers for themselves in the cut-throat wrestling industry.

Every so often, a new gimmick can debut and everybody loves it. On other occasions, it debuts and fails miserably. And sometimes, an idea doesn’t even make it past the creative team.

In this article, let’s take a look at five gimmick ideas that were discussed for WWE Superstars but, thankfully (in most cases), never made it to television.

#5 Brock Lesnar’s stuttering problem

T
The gimmick was eventually given to Matt Morgan

After mostly being used as a sidekick to Brock Lesnar during his first run with WWE, Matt Morgan was given a new stuttering gimmick upon his April 2005 return to SmackDown in an attempt to add some depth to his character.

The gimmick didn’t last long – Morgan was released three months later – and he recently revealed on Robbie E's "Why It Ended" podcast that WWE originally had plans to make Lesnar have a speech impediment.

The former Impact Tag Team champion said Vince McMahon had been looking for a “big, impressive, jacked-up dude” to have a stuttering persona and he had tried to give the gimmick to Lesnar a few years earlier.

It’s not known why “The Beast” didn’t end up with the gimmick, but let’s just be thankful that WWE went down “The Next Big Thing” route instead!

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar The Undertaker
Danny Hart
ANALYST
A football writer by trade, Danny began covering the crazy world of pro wrestling in 2017 and he hasn't looked back! If you enjoy his articles, click 'follow' to receive his new content.
2 WWE gimmicks that Vince McMahon hated and 3 that he loved
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who disliked their own gimmick
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars whose salaries will shock you
RELATED STORY
5 best music gimmick WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
5 superstars WWE need to stop wasting TV time on
RELATED STORY
5 things that make Elias a great WWE character
RELATED STORY
10 Superstars we never thought would work for WWE
RELATED STORY
Five WWE Superstars That  Turned Out To Be Complete Busts 
RELATED STORY
The 5 most respected WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
5 Things That Will Change With Reigns As Universal Champion
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us