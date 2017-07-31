5 gimmick matches Brock Lesnar has never competed in

The Beast Incarnate hasn't done everything in the WWE... yet

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 14:33 IST

Brock Lesnar

At this point, Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling. Even though he is only a part time performer, he is one of the highest paid superstars on the entire WWE roster and commands a big spot on whatever match card he's on.

This is no small part due to the incredible career he has had inside the squared circle. Sure, he might have only been a part of the WWE for less than half of his professional career - with the other half dedicated to mixed martial arts in the UFC, a failed American Football dream in the NFL and a short stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling - but, he has made a massive mark during his time.

But, despite his impressive accomplishments, Lesnar seems to have stagnated somewhat in terms of his skillset and variety of matches. They all pretty much amount to suplexes, F-5s and that's about it. This limitation coupled with his standing in the company means he has not competed in a number of gimmick matches which are mostly considered a staple for main event wrestlers.

So, without any further ado, here are five gimmick matches Brock Lesnar has never competed in:

#5 Ladder match

Lesnar has never been in a Ladder match

The Ladder match has long been considered one of the most athletic-challenging and exciting matches that the WWE has in its locker. Some of the WWE's most iconic moments have come courtesy of ladder matches.

So, doesn't it make sense that you put someone with Lesnar's athleticism, power, and lust for violence in a match like this in order to really build the excitement for an event? Well, if you look at the Brock Lesnar of today, then no. Because he would just flat out refuse to do it.

But, it really is a missed opportunity that the Beast Incarnate of the 2000s wasn't put into a ladder match. After all, he agreed to do a Shooting Star Press in a Wrestlemania main event so why not put him in a ladder match?

Well, whatever the reason, Lesnar has never competed in a Ladder match.