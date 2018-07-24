5 Things that can happen at first-ever all women's PPV

A perfectly fitting name.

On the July 23rd edition of Monday Night Raw, Stephanie McMahon took to the ring as the announced the first-ever all women's pay-per-view event for October. It will go by the name Evolution, symbolising the evolution of the women's division in the WWE.

The entire roster was on the ramp and they were predictably and genuinely excited for this next step in the ascent of females in a male-dominated world. This year alone, we saw the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber and both proved to be rousing successes.

Everybody involved will want to make this idea work and to do that, they need to acknowledge the flaws in the current state of the women's division. SmackDown has such amazing talent in their female division with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Becky Lynch.

However, the title is currently being held by Carmella. The quality of title matches and credibility of various roster members have gone down the toilet. WWE will need to have all guns blazing for the all women's pay-per-view. She may be a great character but right now, the Evolution should be based on good wrestling.

So far, we know that all four women's singles Championships will be on the line along with the final of the Mae Young Classic. They must make all of them good. We can be guaranteed to receive a plethora of historic and emotional moments over the course of the next three months as WWE figure out how to book this unique extravaganza. It has to be a success and for that, it is so important for them to make things right in the current division.

While Alexa Bliss is still a good option (she has to go through Ronda Rousey first), WWE cannot have Carmella as the SmackDown Women's Champion going into WWE Evolution. They must pick the right moments that would have an effect on the viewers and maybe bring some new appreciation for the women of WWE.

Here are five moments or matches we could see in New York at the end of October, all of them are entirely realistic and possible.

#5 Asuka redeems herself in a big way

Asuka's credibility has suffered a major hit.

At WrestleMania, Asuka lost to Charlotte Flair and her incredible unbeaten streak had come to an end. The Empress Of Tomorrow was on a two-and-a-half year winning streak before she tapped out at the 'Grandest Stage Of Them All'.

This seemed to be a weight lifted off WWE Creative's shoulders as Asuka matches would not be as predictable as they once were. They would not be forced to have her win all the time. They proceeded to take liberties with it as Asuka challenged and lost twice to Carmella in dodgy circumstances. This was a rather sharp decline for the Japanese Killer.

Asuka has been booked to look so dumb for months now, ever since she started feuding with the Smackdown Women's Champion. This could not be further from what she was in NXT, an all-conquering fighting champion who just wouldn't lose. It is sad. Asuka needs a heavy rebuilding process, she is on the brink of becoming unsalvageable.

This is similar to the decline of Bayley last year but in this case, it should be much easier to book Asuka. Nobody even remembers that she won the Royal Rumble match this year. Asuka should be built back up in time for WWE Evolution and hopefully, the credibility she lost will get restored.

The former NXT Women's Champion could have a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship, a match against other Blue brand roster members, or one against someone from Raw or even NXT. Whatever she does, it should end in a dominant victory for one of the crispest, reliable and marketable Superstars in the WWE's women's division.

Perhaps an NXT rematch against Ember Moon would not be such a bad idea for the show, as it would need all the quality it can get. Long story short, Asuka is damaged goods right now and WWE Evolution would be the perfect time for her to redeem herself from those terrible early summer months against Carmella.

