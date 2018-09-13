5 great decisions taken by WWE in 2018 so far

Roman Reigns ended Brock Lesnar's 504-day reign as the Universal champion.

WWE is notorious for making some bizarre and illogical decisions when it comes to booking. Turning Braun Strowman heel, mistreating crowd favorites and John Cena defeating the Nexus at Summerslam 2010 are few decisions that still leaves a scar on true wrestling fan's mind.

However, there are some instances where WWE actually does something right, even inadvertently. This list will take a look at all some of those instances that happened recently. More precisely, today, we will be taking at some good decisions WWE has taken so far in 2018.

#5 Turning Randy Orton heel

Randy Orton has been brilliant since turning heel

Randy Orton is a natural heel. Making him babyface is something that is not worth it. Other than his face run in 2010-11, most of his face runs are quite forgettable. This is a guy who spat on Mick Foley and other legends. This is a guy who punted Vince and DDT'ed Stephanie in front of Triple H. Asking him to be a nice guy is asinine.

WWE had Randy run as a babyface since Elimination Chamber 2017. He was rendered irrelevant as soon as he lost his WWE championship to Jinder Mahal. He did not have a single memorable feud since then. But now he has turned heel and he is in one of the marquee feuds from Smackdown. With the new gimmick, the Viper looks rejuvenated since he is planning to take on every fan favorite wrestlers starting with Jeff Hardy.

#4 Turning Becky Anti-Hero

Becky Lynch

At Summerslam 2018, Becky Lynch turned on her best friend Charlotte after she "robbed" her title opportunity. But the fans refused to turn on Becky and cheered every punch Becky delivered on the Queen. WWE even had Becky cut a promo against the WWE universe - but even that did not go their way.

Thus WWE had no choice but to turn Becky anti-hero rather than a heel. And due to this, WWE probably has the best ever angle in their women's division's recent past.

