5 Great NXT Tag Teams who failed on the Main Roster.

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.41K // 05 Aug 2018, 17:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Enzo and Cass were two of the most popular tag team wrestlers in NXT

Vince McMahon hates Tag Team wrestling in WWE. This is a rumour that is prevalent in the wrestling industry and there is ample evidence to support that. Ever since NXT's inception in 2012, they have produced phenomenal tag teams. From their first ever Champions, Neville and Oliver Grey to the current Champions, Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong) every tag team champion in NXT have been exemplary wrestlers. But they never seem to be breaking the glass ceiling on the main roster, as there is a tendency to push a couple singles wrestlers paired together rather than push actual tag teams. Point in case, Cesaro and Sheamus.

But, like many others, as soon as the celebrated teams in NXT reach the main roster it becomes anyone's guess how long they are going to last. Either turned into jobbers or broken up way sooner than they should have the main roster never seems to utilize these teams to their full potential. As of today, only two tag teams who have been NXT Champion have gone on to win Tag team gold on the main roster. American Alpha won the Smackdown Tag Team title late into 2016 but they were separated as well soon after that and Eric Rowan and Luke Harper won the NXT Tag Team Championships as part of the Wyatt Family and won the Smackdown Live Tag Titles as the Bludgeon Brothers.

Let us take a look at 5 Tag Teams who have been hugely successful in NXT but failed to make any sort of impact on the main roster. Honourable Mentions include:

Blake and Murphy - Blake and Murphy with their on-screen manager, Alexa Bliss, were one of the most over tag teams in NXT during their time. They were champions for over 200 days. But their team led to absolutely nowhere as soon as Alexa Bliss was separated from them. The reason they are not on the list is as Wesley Blake is yet to make his main roster debut as he remains a jobber on NXT while Buddy Murphy has a decent role on 205 Live.

Authors of Pain - The only reason AOP is in this list is that they went from being undefeated in NXT and main eventing TakeOver events to losing to Apollo Crews within one year. There is still time for AOP to find success on the main roster but feuding with Titus Worldwide won't make that happen any time soon.

1 / 6 NEXT