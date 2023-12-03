Even well before WWE and MTV formed their "Rock 'N' Wrestling Connection" back in the 1980s, pop music and Sports Entertainment were awfully fond of one another.

Today, we are going to look at five songs about pro wrestling. These are not entrance themes, but these are songs written and recorded about wrestling, not for wrestling.

We are also excluding Hip-Hop tracks from this list. There are just so many songs in the genre about WWE and pro wrestling that it deserves its own list. We will get to that later.

Obviously, these are not the only rock & pop songs about pro wrestling. There are clearly more than five. It is just that these five are fantastic and worth seeking out, which you won't have to do as we are providing video.

Let's kick things off and look at 5 great songs about WWE and pro wrestling.

#5. "The Crusher" - Ramones

On their very last full-length album (Appropriately titled Adios, Amigos!), the Ramones included a monster of a song about professional wrestling.

The Ramones had made a career writing and performing songs about horror movies and FM Radio, and they were feeling alienated and bored, so "The Crusher" was a perfect fit for them.

This is not to be confused with the 1960s track by The Novas by the same name, though that is a pretty good one, too.

Lead vocals are handled by bassist C.J. Ramone, with usual lead vocalist Joey Ramone chiming in during the chorus. "The Crusher" tells the tale of an aspiring pro wrestler of the same name attempting to defeat the world champion, The Russian Bear, at Madison Square Garden and failing miserably.

Below are the legends performing the song live in Argentina in 1996. Viva La Ramones!

#4. WWE "WrestleMania III" - Cheap Pop

When you are looking for songs about pro wrestling, you cannot go wrong with a band called Cheap Pop. Especially one as good as Lehigh, PA's Cheap Pop.

Of their album In Gorilla, this pop-punk trio lays down a bevy of tunes about WWE and the sports entertainment business. From Mick Foley's fall from the top of Hell In a Cell (June 28th, 1998) to Bryan Danielson's transformation from indie darling to WWE legend (Daniel Bryan), this band covers it all.

But, honestly, their best tune is all about one of the most important pro wrestling shows ever, WWE WrestleMania III.

Just listen below:

Few songs can capture the excitement of watching the most exciting show of the 1980s.

#3. "Hulk Hogan Slammed Andre the Giant" - Wolfie's Just Fine

Jon Lajoie has made a name for himself over the years as a comedy musician and a pretty good one as well. We wish we could share some of his tunes here, but they are not exactly family-friendly.

One tune we can share of his is "Hulk Hogan Slammed Andre the Giant," under his project name "Wolfie's Just Fine." It is an absolutely beautiful tune, reminiscent of bands like The Lumineers or Mumford & Sons, that equates watching the WrestleMania III main event with one of their happiest childhood memories.

#2. "Somebody Take The Da*n Money" - IfIHadaHifi/Nada Surf

This is a punk rock song about Harley Race putting a bounty on the head of "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair before their legendary Starrcade match.

It is also pretty awesome.

#1. "The Legend of Chavo Guerrero" - The Mountain Goats

The Mountain Goats' album 2015 album "Beat The Champ" is pretty much all about professional wrestling. In fact, every song on the album could occupy every spot on this list. They are one of the best indie bands of the last thirty years, and this album is one of the best albums of the same time frame, pro-wrestling-related or not. It is a masterpiece.

However, out of all the songs on the album, "The Legend of Chavo Guerrero" stands out. It is not only a beautiful song, but it totally encapsulates what it is like, much like Wolfie's Just Fine's "Hulk Hogan Slammed Andre the Giant," to be a kid and a fan of WWE and pro wrestling.

Sometimes, we need to be reminded of that.

What is your take on these wrestling-related songs? Sound off in the comments section below!