5 great ways WWE could break the internet with SmackDown Live 1000

Time for a great Tuesday night

Despite receiving backlash for their current status with Saudi Arabia, WWE is all set to deliver a great product this week, with both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live bound to elevate the anticipation for upcoming events.

Since the emphasis will be more upon celebrating 1000 episodes of SmackDown Live, the creative team would do everything in their power to deliver a solid edition this Tuesday night.

With superstars like The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, Triple H, Batista, and Ric Flair all scheduled to make a visit to the blue brand, WWE could be holding on to a lot of surprises for the show.

Judging by how Raw 1000 and Raw 25 transpired, a lot of the fans are expecting fireworks this Tuesday, with many anticipating a sensational return of The Great One.

WWE would definitely want the viewers to enjoy the product they present, and they will certainly do everything they can to break the entire internet.

So without further ado, lets dive deep and predict the 5 great ways WWE can break the internet with SmackDown Live 1000.

#1 AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan confront The Undertaker with a challenge

This could be legendary

The Undertaker's recent altercations with Triple H and Shawn Michaels have been incredible in bringing some excitement and intrigue on Monday Night Raw.

However, we all know that SmackDown Live is a more familiar territory to The Undertaker than WWE's flagship show. Since the blue brand is currently ruled by The Phenomenal One, both superstars clashing in a sensational confrontation could bring the house down.

With Daniel Bryan already involved in a blockbuster clash with AJ Styles, challenging The Undertaker to a potential WWE Championship match at Royal Rumble could legitimately shock the entire wrestling world.

Considering that AJ Styles vs The Undertaker was rumored to happen at Royal Rumble 2017, the company must certainly not miss this opportunity to bring these two icons together.

Seeing these three superstars in the same ring could elevate the entire viewership of the show, and will certainly assist in uplifting the entire aura of the most coveted prize in sports entertainment.

