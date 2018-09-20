Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 great wrestlers The Undertaker has not faced at WrestleMania yet

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20 Sep 2018, 13:57 IST

Enter caption

Once The Undertaker's winning streak at WrestleMania was acknowledged, WWE left no stone unturned to book The Undertaker's WrestleMania bouts with big names. WWE did not make the foolish move to book him with small names, but in the list of many that The Undertaker has fought, there are very notable wrestlers The Undertaker still hasn't faced at WrestleMania yet. Today, The Undertaker defines WrestleMania and for the years ahead, one will remember The Undertaker's contribution to the grandest stage of WWE.

Call it fantasy booking, but The Undertaker has been around WWE for almost three decades now and has been around all the big names in the company. In the 24 WrestleMania matches that he has been a part of, there are many wrestlers The Undertaker still hasn't fought. The list of many also included John Cena but only till the squash match last year where The Undertaker was victorious. The Undertaker has fought almost all the great legends of the game, including Ric Flair, Diesel, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels.

Today let's dive a little deeper into The Streak and take a look at the 5 wrestlers The Undertaker hasn't wrestled at WrestleMania.

#4 Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan could have ended The Undertaker's streak way back
Hulk Hogan could have ended The Undertaker's streak way back

In the fall of 1991, Hulk Hogan lost the WWE Championship to The Undertaker at Survivor Series only to win it back six days later in a now-retired Pay Per View - This Tuesday in Texas. 11 years later in 2002 at Judgement Day, The Undertaker once again defeated Hulk Hogan for the WWE Undisputed Championship. These are the only three times that both these wrestlers featured in the same ring at a Pay-Per-View.

In 1991, The Undertaker faced Jimmy Snuka in his first ever WrestleMania match. At the 2002 WrestleMania or WrestleMania X8, The Undertaker faced the legendary Ric Flair in a no-disqualification match. It would have been amazing to watch The Undertaker take on Hulk Hogan in a WrestleMania match.

