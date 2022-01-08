5 greatest big men in WWE to never win the Royal Rumble

Since its inception in 1988, The Royal Rumble has been one of the most prestigious pay-per-views in WWE. 30 superstars battle for the ultimate prize to headline WrestleMania and accomplish their dream of becoming world champions.

Winning this spectacle is a testament to the sheer grit, determination, and passion they have for pro-wrestling. It also shows resilience to overcome every obstacle.

On January 29, 2022, at the 35th Royal Rumble pay-per-view, 30 men and women will fight it out in the marquee event to cement their place in the main event of WrestleMania 38. It will be a tremendous watch, which the WWE Universe won't miss.

In the past, a host of greats have won this prestigious event, like Stone Cold Steve Austin (three-time winner), Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, Triple H (two-time winners), The Rock, The Undertaker, and Bret Hart, to name a few.

With that being said, over the years, WWE has also seen some extraordinarily talented large athletes compete in the Rumble, albeit not triumphing. In this article, we look at the five greatest big men in WWE who have never won The Royal Rumble:

#5. WWE Hall of Famer – Andre The Giant

WWE Hall of Famer, the late Andre The Giant, was one of the biggest superstars to step foot in the squared circle.

Standing at seven-feet tall, he was referred to as The Eighth Wonder of the World. The giant participated in two Royal Rumble matches in 1989 and 1990 but didn't win the event.

In 1989, he eliminated himself out of fear of Jake Roberts' snake after lasting a good 15 minutes in the ring. In the 1990 event, he was eliminated by the WWE faction Demolition.

