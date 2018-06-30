5 greatest debuts in WWE history

Palash Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.16K // 30 Jun 2018, 11:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rowdy Ronda Rousey

Your first appearance on WWE live television can either make or break your career. You can either be cheered or looked upon in awe by fans or you can fall flat on your face. It all depends on your persona and your performance.

First impressions are one of the most pivotal aspects in any person's life. A quick glance at first results in the formation of opinions, and these quick glances set the tone for everything that follows. In professional wrestling, it is very difficult to reverse a bad impression and thus the first opportunity matters the most.

A bland or forgettable wrestling debut can result in the culmination of a wrestler's career even before he reaches to the top. On the other hand, a great debut can send a superstar's career to the stratosphere. While a debut isn't always a make or break situation, a successful one certainly sets the pace for the superstar's first rivalry.

Keeping in mind the above facts, we look at the greatest debuts in WWE that pushed the superstar over the first barrier.

#5 Goldberg

An explosive start

On the 31st of March 2003, the WCW stalwart Goldberg arrived in the WWE. Coming off the heels of a main-event event victory at Wrestlemania XIX, the Rock hosted the ‘Rock Appreciation Night’, boasting about his win and stating that he had nothing left to prove, so he is leaving the company.

Just as he was about to leave, Goldberg’s music hit, and the titantron switched to the backstage area displaying Goldberg ready to arrive. He arrived in decisive fashion, as he speared The Brahma Bull to announce his arrival.

Fans had been dying to see Bill in the WWE since the Invasion angle ended two years prior. When he finally arrived and screamed; "YOU'RE NEXT!" and speared the Rock, it sent shivers down their spines. Although his WWE run didn’t go as planned, his debut did leave a mark in the minds of the fans.