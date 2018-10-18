5 greatest first years of Superstars in WWE history

Thomas Lowson

The old saying goes: you don't make a second chance to make a good first impression.

In the WWE, this is no different. So many stars have made shocking debuts, including teams such as the Shield, as well as solo performers like The Rock and Samoa Joe.

But for as good as a shocking debut may be, it needs to be followed up. There's no point having a huge monumental debut, if in just a year's time, no-one cares who you are and no-one has seen you on RAW or SmackDown Live.

With more and more Superstars joining the WWE every day, we can expect even more wrestlers to be planning to make a big splash when they debut, and keep up that momentum in the first 12 months of their career.

Here are five superstars, who grabbed the bull by the horns, and had the best first years in WWE history.

#5. The Undertaker

The Deadman toppled Hulk Hogan to win WWF gold, just a year into his career

The revelation of The Undertaker is one of the most iconic in wrestling history. After promising a huge surprise at the 1990 Survivor Series, Ted DiBiase delivered, with the Deadman dominating in his first showing.

As a member of the roster, Undertaker destroyed all in his path, including starting his infamous 23-2 streak at WrestleMania 7, defeating Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka.

It was a matter of time, therefore, until the morbid monster came up against the immortal Hulk Hogan, who represented all things good.

One year after his debut, the Phenom would do the unthinkable, defeating the Hulkster to win the WWF Championship, though with quite a bit of help from Nature Boy, Ric Flair.

Though he would not hold the title for long, the 6-day reign showed just how powerful the Deadman was, a historic showing of dominance that has continued for nearly 30 years.

