5 greatest Kurt Angle matches of all-time

Kurt Angle has recently announced that WrestleMania 35 would be the final match of his nearly 20-year career, and it's hard not to be sad given what a run it was for Kurt from WWE to ECW to TNA and back again.

The Olympic Gold Medalist took to wrestling like a fish to water, and rose to the top of the business, showing how talented he was as both an athlete and a great entertainer (with the rare quality of being able to work as both a heel and a face).

He did go on to wrestle for a few years with the rising TNA promotion, but he's best known for his work in the WWE, so with that in mind, today we are going to look back on this incredible career, by rating the top 5 WWE matches in the history of The Wrestling Machine, Kurt Angle.

#5 With Chris Benoit vs. Rey Mysterio & Edge - No Mercy 2002

Following the first brand split in the early 2000's, SmackDown became popular for the 'SmackDown 6', being Benoit, Angle, Edge, Mysterio, Eddie and Chavo Guerrero, who would put on classic bouts week after week under the tutelage of Paul Heyman.

Their Triple Threat tag team matches were classics, but this one to crown the first SmackDown Tag Team Champions stands head and shoulders above the rest.

This one here is to this day considered a masterclass in tag team wrestling, as all 4 men wrestled a reckless, breakneck pace from beginning to end, putting all 4 of these men on the map. All 4 would go on to have great success as singles stars, but looking back on this time on SmackDown, it's hard to imagine that they had much more fun at any other time throughout their career.

