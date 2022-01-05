5 greatest masked superstars in WWE History

WWE has always had a special place for masked performers, be it babyfaces or heels. Throughout the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, masks were ubiquitous in most territories across the country.

In the US, masks were primarily used as part of a storyline if a star is suspended or injured somehow. Examples include Dusty Rhodes as the Midnight Rider, Hulk Hogan as Mr. America, or CM Punk when he donned a mask after getting his hair cut by Rey Mysterio.

WEEK 17 GARY @basedgarrett_ JLo with that feather thing looking 03 Hogan/Mr. America JLo with that feather thing looking 03 Hogan/Mr. America https://t.co/5yhuDbcrXz

There are still WWE Superstars who wear masks today as a part of their gimmick. These Superstars are almost as well known for their masks as their in-ring ability. The masks they donned became part of their persona.

Here is a list of the five greatest masked superstars in WWE history:

#5. A part-time WWE legend, Mil Mascaras.

One of the most famous masked Superstars of all time is Mil Mascaras. He performed all over the world and was active well into his 50s. He was one of the original high-flyers that showed off his aerial moves in WWE rings.

Mascaras was never a full-time performer in WWE but was famous for his appearances at Madison Square Garden. In fact, thanks to him, MSG lifted its ban on masked performers in the 1970s. He had legendary bouts with Superstar Billy Graham. While he never won the title, but Mil was a star attraction at the Garden.

Mascaras also performed in WCW in the early 1990s, having a PPV match with Cactus Jack. He maintained his aerial moves and fit physique even later in his career. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012, cementing his status as one of the all-time greatest masked legends.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy