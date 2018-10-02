Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 greatest moments in WrestleMania for Royal Rumble match winners

Aayushman Vishwanathan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
42   //    02 Oct 2018, 17:39 IST

WrestleMania 30 Press Conference

A World Championship victory at Wrestlemania, the Grandest Stage of Them All, is every aspiring WWE superstar's dream. A Royal Rumble victory, being the road to main event WrestleMania, is the most electrifying moment in a Superstar's career.

Overcoming 30 men in a Royal Rumble match to remain the sole survivor in the ring can turn any superstar's career upside down. What adds to the icing on the cake is the potential for a glorious win at Wrestlemania, which they've qualified for by winning the Royal Rumble.

We take a look at some of the greatest moments in WrestleMania for Royal Rumble winners.


#5 Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14

Mike
"Iron" Mike Tyson lifts Austin's arm after his victory

Two of the most iconic wrestlers were going to collide on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Stone cold, who had been the winner of the Royal Rumble received a title shot against Mr. WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels, with Mike Tyson as the special enforcer.

Triple H and Chyna largely played a role in distracting Steve Austin in the initial moments of the match, however, were banned from ringside by the referee. Shawn Michaels started picking up some momentum briefly, however, Austin came back with a little fight when Michaels took time to offend the audience.

Austin's left knee had been brutally injured, and it was thrown into the ring post. When Austin tried to recover outside the ring, he was met with a baseball slide launching him over the announce table. Soon after that, Austin suffered a figure-four leglock.

After this, Austin tried to reverse a standing sleeper hold by throwing Michaels into the turnbuckle and into the referee, knocking him unconscious. With both men down, Shawn Michaels was the one who recovered first and landed a high-elbow drop before taunting for his finisher.

When Austin stood up, he ducked the Superkick from Michaels, attempting a Stunner only to be bounced off by the ropes and being caught again with a Sweet-Chin Music.

However, this time he caught his leg, turned it around into a Stunner. With the referee down, Mike Tyson climbed to the ring to make a fast count to crown the new WWE Champion.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Royal Rumble Rey Mysterio The Undertaker Leisure Reading
Aayushman Vishwanathan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
5 Royal Rumble Winners who should have Main Evented...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Royal Rumble moments
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could become "repeat winners" at the...
RELATED STORY
A significant 13-year old Royal Rumble and Money in the...
RELATED STORY
3 early picks for WWE Royal Rumble 2019 winner
RELATED STORY
John Cena's 5 greatest WWE moments 
RELATED STORY
5 most controversial Royal Rumble winners since 2000
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Royal Rumble winners of the Millennium
RELATED STORY
8 Longest Times Spent in the Royal Rumble Match
RELATED STORY
4 Best Royal Rumble Winners of All Time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us