5 Greatest Retro Wrestling Video Games

Wrestling games have been on consoles for over 30 years

Nintendo, Sony and Sega all released games in the early years of gaming, but who won the war?

What's the greatest retro video game of all time? Is it *this* one?

ostalgia plays a big part in any wrestling fan's mindset when watching wrestling, and growing up as a fan probably meant you played a wrestling game on a console. From the original Nintendo Entertainment System through to today's current consoles, wrestling games have evolved from simple controls to complex move sets and storylines.

However, there are some retro games that will fill that nostalgia bar to max. Superstars from Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock to Ric Flair and Antonio Inoki all feature in various games across all platforms, enabling fans to live out their dreams of being a pro wrestler. Whether you were a die-hard Vince McMahon fan, a Paul Heyman guy or a stalwart Ted Turner believer, wrestling games were fun, interactive and instantly playable for young and old and alike.

With retro gaming becoming more and more popular, from 8 bit through to 128 bit, how many of these games do you remember and how many did you own?

#5 Tecmo World Wrestling (NES)

Nintendo's first hit wrestling game from Tecmo

One of the first really playable NES wrestling games came from Tecmo, which took Japanese likeness wrestlers and created Tecmo World Wrestling. Other titles around at the time on the NES such as WWF Wrestlemania and WWF Wrestlemania Challenge didn't quite hit the mark with making the gameplay interesting and varied for the fan, so Tecmo World Wrestling was a welcome departure. (Also, no, we didn't forget about Nintendo's black box original Pro Wrestling, either.)

With named characters such as Rex Beast, El Tigre and Akira Dragon (representing wrestling legends Road Warrior Hawk, Tiger Mask and Antonio Inoki respectively), this game allowed American and European wrestling fans to experience personas that they perhaps would not have seen without tape trading. It was also the first pro wrestling game to feature "live" commentary - albeit pretty limited and in text form.

The NES obviously had its limitations with its graphics and gameplay, but gave the home gamer an arcade like experience and re-playable fun for hours. Although future games would become more advanced and 'life-like', titles such as this hold a sentimental place in the hearts of many.

