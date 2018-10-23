×
5 Greatest Roman Reigns Moments

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
594   //    23 Oct 2018, 21:52 IST

The Big Dog is taking some time away
The Big Dog is taking some time away

Where do you start with Roman Reigns? Sure, he may be one of the most polarising man wrestling has ever seen but one thing is for sure, The Big Dog is someone the WWE Universe won't forget in a hurry, no matter how much time the former Universal Champion has to take away from the squared circle in his battle against Leukemia.

Seeing RAW open with a sombre Roman Reigns having to not only vacate the Universal Championship, but confirm that he was fighting against the form of cancer was undoubtedly heartbreaking for everyone in the WWE Universe, and it was undoubtedly the saddest moment in Roman Reigns' career, if not one the most devastating moment ever endured on WWE television.

Roman Reigns has won almost everything there is to win in WWE - the Universal Championship, the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and Tag Team Championships have all found themselves around the waist or over the shoulder of The Big Dog, not to mention Reigns also has the distinction of adding a Royal Rumble win to that Grand Slam Championship title.

Roman Reigns, in fact, was WWE's ninth Grand Slam Champion and 28th Triple Crown Champion.

So, rather than going through the heartbreak again of last night, there are so many great moments the Grand Slam Champion has enjoyed in the squared circle, so let's look at the greatest moments involving The Big Dog from his time in WWE.

#5 Making an entrance

The Shield made their debut at Survivor Series 2012
The Shield made their debut at Survivor Series 2012

Well, where could we start but the very start? Sure, Reigns cut his teeth in NXT and FCW, but Reigns' main roster debut was undoubtedly the birth of his current character and one of the most incredible moments in WWE history.

The Shield debuted at Survivor Series 2012, with Reigns making his presence known alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. In the birthing of one of WWE's greatest ever factions, The Shield attacked Ryback who, at the time, was receiving an incredible push in WWE.

Ryback was battling CM Punk and John Cena, but the Hounds of Justice mauled The Big Guy - introducing the WWE Universe to what would become the infamous Triple Powerbomb.

The Shield would kick on from there to attack Ryback again, as well as Team Hell No and The Rock - later confirming that they were being paid by CM Punk and Paul Heyman for the assaults - but the trio would become the hottest act in all of professional wrestling.

Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
