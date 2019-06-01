5 greatest winning streaks in WWE history

The Undertaker defeated CM Punk in what was an epic war to go 21-0 at WrestleMania 29

Everyone who enters the WWE joins the company with the goal to win.

Wins mean pushes. Pushes mean titles, and titles mean maybe, eventually a spot in the company's Hall of Fame. But getting those Ws sometimes comes easier to some, than to others.

Streaks throughout WWE history, have shown to be really important in the scope of pro wrestling as they do so much for the business.

Not only do they legitimize the wrestler or wrestlers with the streak as competent and powerful inside the ring but if they have a title that belt becomes a highly sought after prize to other wrestlers trying to prove themselves.

Here are the five greatest streaks in WWE history.

#5 434 days of the Best in the World

Punk defended the WWE Championship against Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 28 as part of his 434-day reign.

CM Punk's 434-day reign as WWE Champion may not have been the longest title reign of all time, but was significant for other reasons.

Capturing the title at Survivor Series 2011, Punk would see off all foes, including Alberto Del Rio, The Miz, John Cena, Chris Jericho and even Jerry Lawler, before losing the gold at the 2013 Royal Rumble to The Rock.

Whilst it may not have been the lengthiest reign, Punk's tenure as champion came at a time where titles simply weren't held for so long.

Title reigns were usually a matter of months (if that), so Punk's reign, complete with his heel turn halfway through, was a breath of fresh air.

Punk's championship reign was a throwback to a much different era, and the Chicago Made Superstar was able to put on incredible matches throughout his run.

