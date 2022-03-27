5 greatest WrestleMania moments to take place in Texas

The most stupendous two-night WrestleMania of all time will be taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 2 & 3. It will be the fourth time that the state of Texas has played host to The Show of Shows.

The first-ever Mania spectacle to take place in The Lone Star State was in 2001, just days after Vince McMahon purchased his long-time rival World Championship Wrestling, bringing an end to the Monday Night Wars.

The Grandaddy of Them All returned to Texas in 2009 to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of The Showcase of The Immortals in Houston, Texas. The event once again returned seven years later to host WrestleMania 32 at the same venue that will host this year's event; the AT&T Stadium.

On that note, let's take a look at the five greatest WrestleMania moments to take place in the state of Texas.

#5 The Rock secures the quickest WrestleMania victory in history in Dallas

The Rock setting his name on fire at AT&T Stadium

The Rock made a special appearance at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium. He made a grand entrance with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and by setting his own name on fire with a flame thrower.

During this segment, after being set upon by The Wyatt Family, The Great One made history by defeating Erick Rowan in just six seconds. The victory has ultimately become the shortest match to have ever been contested on The Show of Shows.

#4 Shane McMahon jumps from the top of the Hell in a Cell structure

Shane McMahon faced The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match

In February 2016, Shane McMahon made a shocking return to WWE for the first time since 2009. Shane interrupted the "Vincent J. McMahon Legacy of Excellence" Award ceremony to set his sights on taking control of RAW.

To earn the right to become the red brand's head honcho, Shane had to go through The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 in a Hell in a Cell match.

During the match, Shane O'Mac jaw-droppingly jumped from the top of the cell and plummeted through the announcer's table below when The Deadman moved out of the way. McMahon went on to lose the bout.

#3 Charlotte Flair becomes the inaugural WWE Women's Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Lita unveiled the WWE Women's Championship

An uprising took place in WWE in 2016: The Women's Revolution. The term "Diva" was phased out, and the women's division was treated on par with the men's division.

The change in direction saw a brand new WWE Women's Championship unveiled by Hall of Famer Lita. At WrestleMania 32, Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat Match to become the inaugural champion.

#2 Mr. McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin align in 2001

Tonya Pozey @TonyaPozey @JTalbott89 When "Stone Cold" Steve Austin sold his soul to the devil himself: Mr. McMahon at WrestleMania 17!!!! @JTalbott89 When "Stone Cold" Steve Austin sold his soul to the devil himself: Mr. McMahon at WrestleMania 17!!!! https://t.co/s7b0qeMKWz

WrestleMania 17 at the Houston Astrodome is considered by many to be the greatest pay-per-view that WWE has ever produced. The event took place just days after Vince McMahon completed the purchase of his rival company WCW.

However, it was McMahon who was embroiled in controversy at the end of the show. He handed "Stone Cold" Steve Austin a steel chair to aid with his victory over The Rock to win the WWE Championship. The two-arch rivals shook hands and joined forces in a truly shocking moment.

#1 The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels

From one of the greatest pay-per-views of all-time to one of the greatest matches of all-time. The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels collided at WrestleMania 25 and delivered an instant classic.

The iconic clash featured a number of eye-widening near falls and heart-wrenching emotions felt from the first bell, as it had everything you could ever want from a pro wrestling match. The two legends put it all on the line and created magic that will be remembered forever.

Edited by Pratik Singh

