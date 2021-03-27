Since WWE introduced the match at WrestleMania XXX in 2014, the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal has quickly become a staple of the showcase of the immortals.

The main function of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is to ensure that as many WWE Superstars appear on the WrestleMania card as possible. WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show of the year, therefore the blockbuster pay-per-view extravaganza also brings with it the largest payday for WWE Superstars over the course of the year.

By booking multi-person matches such as battle royals, WWE ensures that large amounts of talent get to perform on the grandest stage of them all that previously wouldn't have been booked for WrestleMania.

As of writing, there have been 6 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royals in WWE history. Winners of the match have seen a varying degree of success after winning the coveted Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy. Nevertheless, the victory is always incredibly impressive.

Let's take a closer look at the 5 greatest WWE Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal victories in WrestleMania history.

#5 Braun Strowman (WWE WrestleMania 35)

Braun Strowman last eliminated SNL Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2019

Braun Strowman's WWE WrestleMania history certainly varies, to say the least. The Monster Among Men has defeated legendary wrestlers such as Goldberg to win the Universal Championship and also teamed up with an 8-year old child to become the RAW Tag Team Champions.

After a successful 2018 in WWE, which included winning the Money in the Bank briefcase and challenging for the Universal Championship on multiple occasions, many were interested in seeing WWE's WrestleMania plans for Strowman.

Surprisingly, Braun Strowman wasn't even featured in the WrestleMania 35 main card. Strowman had begun feud with Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che on WWE television.

This led to the SNL stars participating in the Andre The Giant memorial battle royal against the mountainous WWE Superstar. Despite Colin Jost's sneaky tactics, Braun Strowman eliminated the Saturday Night Live star and won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal for the first time.

