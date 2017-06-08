5 Greatest WWE Money in the Bank Ladder match performers of all-time

Which superstars have had the most impact in Money in the Bank Ladder matches?

08 Jun 2017

Several legendary performers have held the illustrious briefcase

With the WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view right around the corner, we gear up for one of the most exciting matches in the history of professional wrestling in the form of the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Introduced way back in 2005 at Wrestlemania 21, the match has attained a great following which eventually resulted in the creation of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view dedicated to the destructive Ladder match every year.

Over the years, we have seen a number of different superstars put their bodies on the line in these hellacious matches in order to get the guaranteed WWE World Championship opportunity contract that lies within the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Despite the overwhelmingly large number of participants in these matches, there have only been a select few who have really made their mark on the history of the Money in the Bank Ladder match and today, we are here to celebrate these great superstars.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of the 5 greatest WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match performers of all-time:

Honourable Mention: Chris Jericho – 5 appearances, 0 victories

Jericho invented Money in the Bank Ladder matches

Why does Chris Jericho get an honourable mention on this list? Well, that’s quite simple. He invented the damn concept.

Yes, I know that this is a kayfabe thing, but let’s stick with it for the purpose of this list, shall we? It was Y2J’s idea way back in 2005 that eventually became the Money in the Bank ladder match and has provided us with some of the greatest moments in professional wrestling history through cash-ins.

Add to this the fact that Jericho is a veteran of five Money in the Bank ladder matches and has always put in a great shift on every single occasion, no matter what stage of his career he is in, his place on this list becomes a given.