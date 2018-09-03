5 Most Popular WWE Superstars of All Time

Khozema Alyamani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.67K // 03 Sep 2018, 10:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE is a multi-faceted, entertainment bonanza. The greatest of the WWE superstars are masters of the art of entertainment. As great wrestlers and skillful actors, they have the ability to move the WWE story-line forward and keep the audience engaged. Here are the top 5 greatest WWE superstars of all time.

#5. The Rock

The Rock!

The Rock was the poster-child for the new era WWE. He was the complete package. He had great technical wrestling skills, incredible oratory skills, and an ability to connect to the fans- all of which helped him catapult to the pinnacle of the WWE ladder. His greatest strength was his ability to self-market himself.

He masterfully used signature moves in and outside the ring to establish his identity firmly with the younger fans. What is unique about The Rock is that he rose to mega-stardom despite having fought in the ring for only a better part of seven years.

He has carried his enormous success in WWE to his new career in Hollywood. His fans have followed him there and that in itself is a testament to the great impact he made on the WWE. For that reason, he is #5 on my list of the greatest WWE Superstars.

1 / 5 NEXT