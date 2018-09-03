Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Most Popular WWE Superstars of All Time

Khozema Alyamani
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.67K   //    03 Sep 2018, 10:22 IST

Enter c

The WWE is a multi-faceted, entertainment bonanza. The greatest of the WWE superstars are masters of the art of entertainment. As great wrestlers and skillful actors, they have the ability to move the WWE story-line forward and keep the audience engaged. Here are the top 5 greatest WWE superstars of all time.

#5. The Rock

The Rock!
The Rock!

The Rock was the poster-child for the new era WWE. He was the complete package. He had great technical wrestling skills, incredible oratory skills, and an ability to connect to the fans- all of which helped him catapult to the pinnacle of the WWE ladder. His greatest strength was his ability to self-market himself.

He masterfully used signature moves in and outside the ring to establish his identity firmly with the younger fans. What is unique about The Rock is that he rose to mega-stardom despite having fought in the ring for only a better part of seven years.

He has carried his enormous success in WWE to his new career in Hollywood. His fans have followed him there and that in itself is a testament to the great impact he made on the WWE. For that reason, he is #5 on my list of the greatest WWE Superstars.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Leisure Reading
Khozema Alyamani
CONTRIBUTOR
4 most decorated WWE Superstars of all time
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Female Superstars With the Most Matches of All Time
RELATED STORY
The 10 most popular WWE superstars, according to Google...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE Champions of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Youngest WWE Superstars on the current roster
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest WWE Champions of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 Not so popular WWE Opinions
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest WrestleMania matches of all time!
RELATED STORY
20 Greatest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time
RELATED STORY
WWE: 5 superstars who are fan-friendly and 5 superstars...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us