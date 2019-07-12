5 greatest WWE third-generation Superstars of all time

Both The Rock and Randy Orton have out-shone their parents and grandparents

As anyone who follows into the same career as their parents, pressure can be a tough thing, and that stands true in WWE. Though some Superstars have been able to follow in their parent's footsteps to Superstardom (like Charlotte Flair, for example), others haven't been so lucky.

The only thing tougher than having to live up to your parents is having to live up to your grandparents as well, and though this is truly a tall order, there have been some Superstars who have excelled as third-generation wrestlers. Here are five WWE Superstars who were able to surpass both their parents and grandparents to become some of the greatest third-generation Superstars of all time.

#5 Andrade

After dominating in NXT, winning the brand's top prize, Andrade has impressed on the main roster

WWE doesn't usually bring up Andrade's heritage due to which many fans probably don't even know that the SmackDown Live Superstar is a third-generation wrestler. Before making his way to WWE, Andrade was part of the CMLL promotion in Mexico and started his career there under the name Brillante, which happened to be the same name his father Jose Andrade Salas used as well.

His grandfather, Jose Andrade also competed, though under the name El Moro, and the lineage doesn't stop there. In addition to his father and grandfather, the former NXT Champion also has several uncles and cousins who are professional wrestlers as well in the Lucha Libre promotions in Mexico, and his uncle was the original Pentagon.

Though all these relatives may have done big things in the world of Lucha Libre, it is perhaps Andrade who has become the biggest star of the lot, gathering a huge international fanbase as part of the WWE.

