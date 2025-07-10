5 heel and face turns that can happen at WWE Evolution

The women of WWE get the spotlight on Sunday with Evolution 2025. The first event took place in 2018, with stars such as Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair all competing. All will compete at the second show.

Rhea Ripley challenges IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. Trish Stratus goes for her first title win in more than a decade when she battles Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title.

Michin teased a heel turn with her frustration to qualify for the tag title match. Changing her character would help her, but it wouldn't resonate up and down the card.

With such a big spotlight on so many women, a lot could change at the all-women's premium live event, including the next five heel and face turns.

#5. Asuka turns on Kairi Sane

Asuka returned from injury recently, making it to the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. She fell to Jade Cargill, but immediately pivoted to reforming the Kabuki Warriors with Kairi Sane.

They're former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and a believable threat to win at Evolution. However, with RAW overloaded with top faces (SKY, Ripley, Bayley, Valkyria, Asuka), someone has to turn heel, and soon.

The Empress of Tomorrow could snap if her team fails to regain gold. It could then set up a feud with Sane and eventually IYO SKY since they were teammates in Damage CTRL.

#4. Trish Stratus turns on her one-time ally

Trish Stratus teamed with Tiffany Stratton at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Toronto before WrestleMania 41. The duo defeated Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. The Center of the Universe selected Stratus as her opponent at Evolution.

The WWE legend claimed her children had never seen her as a champion. If she fails to win, she could snap, especially if she's sticking around for a longer angle. Stratus initially returned as a face a few years ago before turning on Becky Lynch.

The same could happen at Evolution with Stratus attacking Stratton after the loss, setting up a potential cash-in for Naomi.

#3. Roxanne Perez gets blamed for losing titles

Charlotte Flair has already teased a slight face turn by teaming with Alexa Bliss. The duo hugged after qualifying for the tag team Fatal Four-Way at Evolution 2025.

It would make more sense if she betrayed Bliss, but another duo in the match could also implode if they lose.

Roxanne Perez has been loosely accepted by members of The Judgment Day. Raquel Rodriguez has reluctantly welcomed her as her tag partner for the betterment of the group.

If Judgment Day drops the titles and Perez is pinned, Rodriguez will blame her for the loss. She could then attack the smaller Prodigy to show her loyalty to Liv Morgan. Perez is a scrappy star better suited to be a face.

#2. Bayley's anger boils over at Evolution

Bayley's reasoning since WrestleMania has been inconsistent. She was happy to team with Lyra Valkyria for a shot at tag team gold, but an attack before the event kept her from competing. Lynch filled the void but then turned on Valkyria.

When she returned, Bayley only cared about targeting Lynch. The former Hugger ignored the former NXT Champion for two months, claiming she did so because Lyra stuck to her deal of raising The Man's hand in their final showdown.

However, Valkyria attacked The Man as she kept rubbing the win in her face. Bayley's reasoning is at best flimsy. With many faces on RAW, Bayley fully embracing her villainous side would help balance things out.

Turning the former Women's Intercontinental Champion at this point would undo the work officials have done in building her as a face of the new generation.

#1. Rhea Ripley explodes against IYO SKY

As mentioned in prior points, RAW has many top faces in the women's division. Rhea Ripley is a fan favorite and has been in the title scene for the last year. She's already won and lost the Women's World Title in 2025.

The commentary team mentioned that she's winless in WWE against SKY. If she falls at Evolution, it would make sense for her to turn heel.

Fans have accepted SKY as a top face despite Mami's popularity. A heel turn would freshen Ripley's act and open up different feuds for her. A post-match attack would also leave IYO vulnerable to a Naomi cash-in.

