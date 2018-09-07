Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Heel Turns That Are Poised To Happen This Fall

07 Sep 2018

There could be a number of heel turns this fall
WWE is essentially like a soap opera, all the good guys are destined to become bad guys and all the bad guys will at some point become relatable enough to be seen as good again. There was once a famous wrestling quote about how every wrestler should be able to work both face and heel to be seen as a success and WWE definitely makes sure that one is on the CV before they are willing to sign any talent to a contract.

Survivor Series is right around the corner and it appears that there are a number of stars who are currently on the verge of turning heel, they are just waiting for that one big push. Heel turns aren't always a bad thing, sometimes superstars work better as heel characters and their turn can then bring out the best in their opponent and create a memorable storyline for the watching WWE Universe.

#5 Big E

The New Day are destined to split in the coming months
The New Day are the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions but throughout the past year, there have been reports that WWE are looking to push Big E as a solo star outside of the group. Whilst The New Day have been the most successful team in the company over the past few years, their entire gimmick has now become stale and it's time for a change.

It will be a heartbreaking moment when Big E does finally turn his back on the two men that he has been aligned with for almost four years, but out of the trio, Big E is the most likely to be pushed into the main event picture because of his look and since he was heel a few years ago when he worked with AJ Lee and Dolph Ziggler, it would be an interesting transition for the former United States Champion.

