5 Heel Turns That Could Happen At Hell In A Cell

Could we see a darker side of Dean Ambrose emerge?

We're only hours away from the first pay-per-view since SummerSlam. Hell in a Cell will be an intense show, with a card featuring superstars from both brands. Despite the fact that there aren't as many matches as SummerSlam, the pay-per-view promises to be a gripping one. With NFL season underway, WWE may want to carry off a heel turn or two so that the excitement carries over to Monday Night.

In this article, I shall look at 5 heel turns that could take place during the show. Let me know if you agree or disagree with my speculation here. Let's have some fun before the pay-per-view hits our screens.

After all, who doesn't like a surprise or two? Any heel turn can potentially turn a brand or storyline around on its head.

Without any further prologue, here is my list of contenders...

#5 Charlotte Flair

Is it time for a double turn to take place at Hell in a Cell?

We all saw Becky Lynch go heel at SummerSlam this year. Even though WWE tried their best to make the crowd turn on Lynch, the audience showed their affection for the Irish Lass Kicker by yelling 'Becky' at the top of their lungs, serenading her with praise. This could leave WWE with only one possible alternative. They may want Charlotte Flair to turn.

Even if Becky Lynch does become the SmackDown Women's Champion at Hell in a Cell, it wouldn't necessarily be her crowning moment as she is a heel. If a double turn were to take place, it would make the storyline more organic. After all, the crowd is rooting for Becky Lynch, the underdog, to become the champion.

To be fair to the women, they are talented enough to actually pull off a double turn. And a double turn may actually serve them better in the long run.

