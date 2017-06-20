5 heels in the WWE today who will be turned babyface by the fans

In today's WWE, the line between babyfaces and heels is more blurred than it's ever been.

Sure, the company still has its fair share of superstars who are clearly fan favourites, like Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, and ones who are obviously villains, like Jinder Mahal and Samoa Joe. But with each passing year, more fans are cheering for whoever they want to cheer for regardless of whether or not that specific star is officially considered to be a face or a heel.

In many cases, that's because the star that WWE is attempting to push as a heel performs so well in that role that he becomes popular with the fans. When that happens, WWE has two choices: Either it will force that superstar to stay heel or listen to the fans and turn him babyface.

But when it comes to some stars, fan reaction will force WWE's hand and make bad guys go good, regardless of WWE's desire to portray them as villains. Here are five current heels that the fans will force WWE to turn face.

#1 Kevin Owens

Owens’ mic skills will serve him well as a babyface

Kevin Owens is one of the best heels on the roster, a well-rounded performer who can talk and wrestle.

But as Owens showed during his partnership with Chris Jericho, he has incredible comedic timing, and despite his tremendous performances as a heel, it's, in fact, his exceptional abilities as a talker that will continue to make him an Internet favourite among WWE fans. Owens would thrive as a top-level babyface, with a little bit of comedy sprinkled into his character, in much the same mould as all-time great stars like Jericho, The Rock and Steve Austin.

Because Owens is so witty and sharp-tongued, he'd be perfect in a role as a main event calibre face who causes headaches for heel authority figures, should WWE choose to go down that route. For now, Owens is settled in as a heel, but as we've seen with so many elite talkers in the past, their unmatched mic work makes it a virtual inevitability that they turn face.

Owens will follow suit when the very vocal minority that currently cheers him will turn into the majority, much like we saw earlier this year with AJ Styles.

