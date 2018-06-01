5 heels who should turn babyface before SummerSlam 2018

Will a seven-time champion from SmackDown Live become a good guy soon?

Danny Hart ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 16:12 IST 7.30K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Owens and Alexa Bliss have both been heels for over three years

It’s often said by WWE Superstars that they much prefer playing heel characters because there is a lot more freedom in the role compared to when they’re asked to portray babyfaces.

Right now, it feels like there are more heels on the main roster than ever before and, despite the recent returns of Daniel Bryan and Bobby Lashley, there is still a serious lack of upper-card good guys on both Raw and SmackDown Live.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five current heels who WWE should consider turning into babyfaces before SummerSlam 2018.

#5 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens definitely has the ability to win over fans

Despite some questionable booking over the last year, Kevin Owens remains one of WWE’s top heel Superstars and he is one of the few bad guys on the main roster who can make fans genuinely believe every word he says.

It cannot be denied, however, that his career has stagnated from a storyline perspective ever since he lost the Universal Championship in early 2017, with the AJ Styles and Shane McMahon feuds on SmackDown Live both going on for far too long.

Unless WWE plans to have KO win the Money In The Bank contract, they could do a lot worse than make him turn babyface for the first time since he debuted with the company in December 2014.

Deep down, Owens is a bad guy and always will be, so the long-term plan would be to turn him heel again, but it would make for a refreshing change to see him in a storyline where he tries to earn the respect and support of the WWE Universe.