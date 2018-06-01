Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

5 heels who should turn babyface before SummerSlam 2018

Will a seven-time champion from SmackDown Live become a good guy soon?

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 16:12 IST
7.30K

Ke
Kevin Owens and Alexa Bliss have both been heels for over three years

It’s often said by WWE Superstars that they much prefer playing heel characters because there is a lot more freedom in the role compared to when they’re asked to portray babyfaces.

Right now, it feels like there are more heels on the main roster than ever before and, despite the recent returns of Daniel Bryan and Bobby Lashley, there is still a serious lack of upper-card good guys on both Raw and SmackDown Live.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five current heels who WWE should consider turning into babyfaces before SummerSlam 2018.

#5 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owe
Kevin Owens definitely has the ability to win over fans

Despite some questionable booking over the last year, Kevin Owens remains one of WWE’s top heel Superstars and he is one of the few bad guys on the main roster who can make fans genuinely believe every word he says.

It cannot be denied, however, that his career has stagnated from a storyline perspective ever since he lost the Universal Championship in early 2017, with the AJ Styles and Shane McMahon feuds on SmackDown Live both going on for far too long.

Unless WWE plans to have KO win the Money In The Bank contract, they could do a lot worse than make him turn babyface for the first time since he debuted with the company in December 2014.

Deep down, Owens is a bad guy and always will be, so the long-term plan would be to turn him heel again, but it would make for a refreshing change to see him in a storyline where he tries to earn the respect and support of the WWE Universe.

Page 1 of 5 Next
The Bar Kevin Owens Alexa Bliss
5 Superstars who deserve a championship run in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers who stood out during WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
5 WWE superstars who would have been perfect European...
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who WWE should have pushed when the moment...
RELATED STORY
5 early plot twist theories for WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results 3rd April, 2018, Latest Monday Night RAW...
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live- 29 May, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 things that need to happen on Raw this week (30 April...
RELATED STORY
7 Things that must happen after WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who can make the last minute surprise return...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...