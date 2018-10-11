×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 heels who won their first WWE world title clean

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
135   //    11 Oct 2018, 21:40 IST

There have been a few instances where the heels went over the babyfaces clean
There have been a few instances where the heels went over the babyfaces clean

Heels and clean victory are two terms that do not often appear together in WWE dictionary. Most often, WWE makes the heel wrestler do some underhand tactic to secure a win over his or her opponent.

Kevin Owens' maiden Universal title, and Jinder Mahal's maiden WWE title victories are some of the most recent examples here. While Triple H shockingly turned on Seth Rollins to award Owens his first world title, The Singh brothers distracted Randy Orton to help The Modern Day Maharaja claim his first ever singles gold.

However, there have been a few instances where the heels went over the babyfaces clean. Even after being portrayed as the lazy heel who does not care for the WWE Universe, Brock Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34.

Randy Orton won his title unification match against John Cena clean at TLC 2013, but both Orton and Lesnar were some of the most prominent wrestlers at that time.

Some heel superstars toppled the champion clean to win their first ever world title. In this list, we will be taking a look at 5 of those guys.

Note: No Money in the Bank cash-ins are included in this list. Hence, this list excludes some big names like Edge, CM Punk, The Miz, Daniel Bryan, and Seth Rollins who all were heels at that time. The ECW title is also not counted in this list. Only those title changes that took place from the Ruthless Aggression era are included, otherwise the list would be too enormous.

#5 Sheamus

Sheamus became the first ever Irish born WWE Champion
Sheamus became the first ever Irish born WWE Champion

The rise of Sheamus in WWE was impressive. After making his WWE debut on June 2009, Sheamus quickly went up the ranks. He was one of the survivors in Survivor Series 2009, and quickly earned a WWE Championship match against John Cena at Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2009, after winning a battle royale.

The match was announced to be a tables match. However, to everyone's surprise, the Irish superstar defeated big match John clean, after Cena went through a table while attempting a Superplex. Sheamus became the first ever Irish born WWE Champion.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Evolution Brock Lesnar Randy Orton
Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Cricket - pro wrestling fan Gamer
The 5 greatest heels of the 2000s
RELATED STORY
10 best heels in the WWE of all-time
RELATED STORY
The Shield's 7 Badass Moments From Their First-Run
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstar Who Absolutely Couldn't Stand Each Other
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Moments in WWE Raw History
RELATED STORY
10 Bold Decisions That Can Save RAW And SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 4 - Dave...
RELATED STORY
Strikes of the Viper: 5 Top Moves of Randy Orton
RELATED STORY
5 Fantasy tag team Fatal Fourways across WWE eras
RELATED STORY
4 Best ways WWE superstars bowed out
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us