5 highest attendance figures at non-WrestleMania events in WWE history

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 484 // 08 Nov 2018, 12:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WrestleMania 32 saw the largest attendance in history

The world of wrestling has seen countless events held to honor the great sport and make it a global success. The WWE has been at the forefront when it has come to hosting some of the biggest events and has done so over the years very successfully.

Records have been broken yearly by the company to achieve more and more success while taking sports entertainment forward, and producing the greatest stars in the world of wrestling. Today, Brock Lesnar, The Shield, AJ Styles, and The Undertaker are some of the biggest draws when it comes to wrestling events.

Previously, we’ve seen names like Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, The Rock, and Bret Hart walking into stadiums filled with supporters who went wild cheering for them.

WrestleManias have generally been the biggest events for WWE, and have broken all records for the attendance figures by a single promotion. WrestleMania 32 saw the 100,000 attendance mark breached for the first time, while WrestleMania III too saw itself almost cross that mark.

While WrestleManias have been the most popular and most attended shows of the WWE, which non-WrestleMania events have had the highest attendance? Take a look at the top 5 non-WrestleMania events which have had the most attendance.

#5 Greatest Royal Rumble 2018

The Grand Saudi Event

The event will go down in history as the first ever pay-per-view held in Saudi Arabia. Part of a larger deal between the WWE and the Kingdom, the Greatest Royal Rumble opened the doors for the company to the Middle-Eastern oil-rich country.

The event was huge and had the biggest Royal Rumble in the history of the business which involved 50-men. Therefore, the name of the event was the Greatest Royal Rumble, which saw Braun Strowman become the inaugural winner.

The male-only event saw 60,000 fans show up to fill the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah Saudi Arabia.

The mega event saw great matches which included John Cena vs Triple H, The Undertaker vs Rusev, and Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The event was headlined by the Greatest Royal Rumble match which saw the winner win a trophy and a brand new green belt.

1 / 5 NEXT