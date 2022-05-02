×
WATCH: Highest paid WWE Superstars

Roman Reigns is one of the highest-paid WWE Superstars.
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
Modified May 02, 2022 03:31 PM IST
Millions (and millions) of fans around the globe tune in to watch WWE every week. Vince McMahon's company thus creates and breaks its all-time revenue records on a semi-regular basis.

Accordingly, top superstars are paid handsomely for their parts. Generally, the more popular a superstar is, the higher their place on the card and the more money they make.

How much do the company's top-level talents make? Find out in the video below:

Click on the video to see the full list and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

These WWE Superstars are paid more than anyone else

The five highest-paid superstars in Vince McMahon's company are:

  • AJ Styles
  • Randy Orton
  • Roman Reigns
  • John Cena
  • Brock Lesnar
Watch the video to learn the reported amount they earn annually for their contribution to the squared circle. Comment and let us know if you think these pay rates surprised you.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
