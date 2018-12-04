×
5 highlights from this week's Monday Night Raw (3 December 2018)

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
837   //    04 Dec 2018, 14:20 IST

Dean Ambrose Strutted out to the ring with his own gang of Swat team around him
Dean Ambrose Strutted out to the ring with his own gang of Swat team around him

After the disappointment of last week where the show came under scrutiny, WWE really needed to put out a better product this time around. Were they able to succeed? To an extent, yes.

Was the show boring? not at all. It was fun and pretty refreshing with segments not dragging along for too long.

The segments were crisp with storylines moving forward. There was, of course, the filler segment where The Revival lost again for the thousandth time to Lucha House Party but all in all, it was a pretty good offering from WWE and this should keep the critics quiet for a while.

For all of those who missed it, here are the 5 quick highlights of what all panned out in this week's edition.

#1 Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey Finally Collide

Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey finally came to blows in a tag team match
Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey finally came to blows in a tag team match

Finally after all these weeks Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey finally came to blows as they participated in a tag team match.

The show started with a tag team match between Ronda Rousey and Natalya against Tamina and Nia Jax.

But the Riott squad attacked Natalya during the match which led to disqualification and injured Natalya badly.

With Natalya unable to wrestle Ronda was asked to find a partner for herself for her match against the Irresistable Force and Tamina. Ember moon paired with Ronda for the match. The match was the first time Rousey and Jax had faced off ever since the start of their feud for the championship.

Jax kept her participation from the match limited and tagged Tamina in the end to face a charging Rousey which just helped the team of Moon and Rousey to secure the win.

