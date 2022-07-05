Create
WATCH: Highs and Lows of Ronda Rousey | UFC loss, WWE WrestleMania appearance & more

The first-ever UFC Women's Hall of Famer has had a great career as a fighter.
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
Modified Jul 05, 2022 09:59 AM IST

Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in pro wrestling today. Having won titles in both UFC and WWE, there are not many superstars as versatile and decorated as Rousey.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

However, The Rowdy Superstar's career hasn't always been successful. From record-breaking wins to crushing defeats, watch the above video to recall the ups and downs of the former women's champion's career.

Also Read Article Continues below

These are some of the defining moments of Ronda Rousey's career

The five moments we have chosen from Rousey's illustrious career are:

  • Living in a car
  • The Rock 'N' Rousey connection
  • Two crushing defeats
  • It's raining boos
  • A show-stopping debut

Which of these highs and lows of Rousey's career changed your opinion about her? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
Comments

