5 Hilarious images caught in the WWE ThunderDome on SmackDown

We are officially past the 'Performance Center no-crowd' era of WWE tonight with WWE ThunderDome making its grand debut. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the company to take several creative decisions and the ThunderDome might just top that list.

For those who might not know yet, WWE ThunderDome is a state-of-the-art viewing experience that WWE has set up at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, the new home of WWE for the next two months at least. Fans can now attend all the WWE shows virtually, and the hundreds of LED screens surrounding the ring have faces of everyone, creating a live-crowd simulation.

Vince McMahon kicked off the first WWE ThunderDome show tonight on SmackDown and a lot went down throughout the show. Fans on social media were constantly talking about the entire new setup from WWE, some praising the company for their efforts and the amazing production, while some others even comparing it to an episode of Netflix's famous series, Black Mirror.

But one of the most interesting parts of WWE ThunderDome was observing the people on the screen. With so many people virtually attending the show, there's always a chance of some hilarious mishap or some fan pulling out an insane troll. Well, we've got you covered as here are five funniest pictures from Friday Night SmackDown in WWE ThunderDome.

#5 Teddy Bear in the ThunderDome

Watch out

Starting with one of my favorites, many fans observed a cute little teddy bear on one of the screens during the match between Sasha Banks and Naomi on SmackDown last night. One fan even posted the picture on Twitter, claiming the Teddy to be the best spectator ever.

Advertisement

#4 Well, someone is sleepy

What segment was this?

The above picture of a fan sleeping (kinda?) was caught by fans during WWE ThunderDome tonight. It is not clear as to what segment was going on while this fan fell asleep, but SmackDown was a decent show overall.

#3 Dog attending his first WWE show

A cute moment during SmackDown

Well, if a bear attending the WWE ThunderDome wasn't enough, check out this picture of a cute little dog as a spectator. Is he enjoying the show? The match in picture was contested between Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura and The Lucha House Party and it was a pretty good contest.

#2 Does he realize he's on live TV?

SmackDown wasn't that boring, was it?

The guy in the picture above probably doesn't realize that he's on live TV at WWE ThunderDome on SmackDown. He has legit gave up on watching the show and has gone to sleep in his bedroom.

#1 He's everywhere

Same person on multiple screens

The above picture was captured by a fan on Twitter who pointed out that the same person was being shown on multiple screens at the WWE ThunderDome. With there being a massive demand from fans to attend the shows and the virtual seats getting booked in minutes, it is indeed surprising to see why WWE would do that.

While all these images do give us a good laugh, WWE fans should respect and strictly follow the rules laid down by WWE for the ThunderDome. Let's enjoy this experience to the fullest, but with the appropriate attitude.