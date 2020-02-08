5 Hints WWE dropped on SmackDown this week (7 February 2020)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Smackdown was a great show

With a huge return of Goldberg, Smackdown was bound to be a great show this week. Not only the Universal Championship match got confirmed for Super ShowDown but also the number one contender for SmackDown Women's Championship was decided through a Fatal 4-Way Match in the main event.

Bringing back The Dirty Sheet, The Miz and John Morrison delivered an entertaining segment to open the show this week. The Usos beat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in the first match of the night. Elias was victorious against Sami Zayn, while Daniel Bryan squashed Heath Slater.

Appearing through satellite, Goldberg challenged The Fiend for the Universal Championship. On the other hand, Roman Reigns confirmed a Steel Cage match with King Corbin at Super ShowDown. Carmella won the main event of the night, earning a title shot against Bayley.

In this article, we take a look at five hints WWE dropped on the Blue brand this week.

#5 Chad Gable and Sheamus will continue the feud till Super ShowDown

Sheamus has been untouchable since returning to the squared circle a couple of months ago. Upon his come back, the Celtic Warrior set his eyes on Chad Gable, who was running high after building momentum as the runner-up of King of the Ring tournament last year. Even after colliding twice, WWE hinted on SmackDown that the feud will continue, possibly till Super ShowDown.

Sheamus made his presence felt on SmackDown this week, where he faced Apollo Crews. It didn't take long for Sheamus to connect the Brogue Kick and pin Crews. However, Sheamus continued to assault Crews after the match, and Gable came out to the rescue, but the latter was also taken down by a vicious Brogue Kick.

Sheamus had already defeated Chad Gable at Royal Rumble in a single match. The result didn't alter in a rematch on SmackDown last week and hence, Sheamus might prevail again if they wrestle with each other at Super ShowDown.

1 / 5 NEXT