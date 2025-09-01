5 huge botches at WWE Clash in Paris you may have missed

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Sep 01, 2025 01:44 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella - Source: Getty

Tonight's WWE Clash in Paris featured some incredible matches, shocking moments, and, as is usual for an event of such magnitude and under such scrutiny, major botches, some of which have gone far from unnoticed among wrestling circles on the internet. Some other botches were far less blatant and may yet have caught the attention of some viewers.

Botches are a part of the game and not to be taken as serious criticism unless they are blatantly irresponsible and risk or even harm the performers' health. Nevertheless, they are fun to look back on. In this article, we shall highlight five massive botches you may have missed at WWE Clash in Paris tonight.

#5 Nikki Bella's top rope kick on Becky Lynch during their Intercontinental Championship match at Clash in Paris

The most noticeable and hilarious both of the night saw Nikki Bella attempt a blind kick on an already wobbling Becky Lynch off the turnbuckles, with the timing and positioning both so wrong that it made for nothing short of an utterly comical spot.

Luckily, Lynch improvised and did not sell the "kick" two feet away from hers, instead utilizing her ring awareness to attempt a cover on Nikki as she was down on the mat.

The spot may have passed for a simple case of mistiming incorporated into the match's proceedings, but it was just incredibly weird in execution to pass under the radar, and already following several minutes of sloppy wrestling.

#4 Nikki Bella ramming Becky Lynch's "head" into the announce table at Clash in Paris

Another sloppy spot in the Becky Lynch-Nikki Bella match saw Bella continuously ramming the Women's Intercontinental Champion's "head" into the announce table, although in actuality, Lynch blatantly covered her head with both her hands in another comical execution.

Bella kept on ramming Lynch's "head" into the announce desk, and Lynch's protecting herself became more apparent and blatant with every passing second. There was simply no need for that spot to continue beyond a maximum of two to three shots, and it only added to the criticism that the match has suffered from.

#3 Bron Breakker's arrival at Clash in Paris

Clash in Paris saw Roman Reigns defeat Bronson Reed in a solid and competitive opening match. The aftermath saw Reigns attack Paul Heyman, recover his shoes, and toss them out into the crowd to the fans as he celebrated with a rabid house in Paris. However, his moment and celebration were then cut short by Bron Breakker, and upon a careful rewatch. it could have been cut off a second earlier.

The initial Spear by Breakker was not more than an inch of the hell that Bron-Bron would inflict on Reigns thereafter, but the initial Spear could have been a bit smoother and quicker with regard to the run-up to its execution. It was a very minor and most certainly missable mistake, perhaps just a split-second from perfection.

#2 Sheamus and Bron Breakker botched an Irish-Curse Backbreaker at Clash in Paris

Paris saw a brilliant Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match tonight between Sheamus and Rusev, though a sequence match saw Sheamus attempt his trademark backbreaker on Rusev, only for the former WWE Champion to be unable to lift his longtime rival up for the move.

It can hardly be considered a problem, however, because it came off as one man simply just being unable to lift the other, with whatever happened in the split seconds that followed flowing the match seamlessly. Sheamus went for the move again and executed it properly, and nothing ever seemed out of place in that entire sequence.

#1 CM Punk's fall through some SlimJim at Clash in Paris

The main event of the evening saw LA Knight and CM Punk recreate the table bump off the ring apron spot from a few weeks ago on RAW, this time with the roles reversed, as Knight knocked Punk off the apron through the table at ringside, and yet, not completely so.

The table did not break completely, as can often happen due to the strength and positioning of the table and how the bump is taken. For what it's worth, within kayfabe, Knight most certainly intended to put Punk through the table, unlike the time Punk caused Knight to fall through the table, which was seemingly an accident.

