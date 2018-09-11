Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Huge News Stories Coming Out of This Week's Monday Night Raw

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.73K   //    11 Sep 2018, 16:19 IST

Triple H returned on a Raw that had some huge developments
Triple H returned on a Raw as we got to see some huge developments

WWE Monday Night Raw had a big job to do this week, as it had to deal with the fallout of the Shield getting attacked by half of the Raw locker room, continue the Undertaker vs Triple H build for Super Show-Down and give the women as much of the spotlight as possible to build towards Evolution

Plus there were big tag team developments with the Authors of Pain and the new team of Chad Gable and Bobby Roode in action, as well as the Raw Tag-Team Title rematch between the B Team and Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

It certainly was a Raw full of bonkers surprises, but also a Raw that presented us with quite a few huge news stories for the WWE going forward, most of these bearing big consequences for the upcoming Hell in a Cell Pay-Per-View coming up.

So what were the five main news stories to come out of this week's Monday Night Raw? Let me tell you!

#1 Mick Foley to Special Guest Referee at Hell in a Cell

Foley is back!
Mick Foley's return to Raw was excellently done, with the former General Manager returning to interrupt 'The Drifter' Elias mid-song. Which was the perfect way for him to return to Raw really!

But what was more important is what Mick Foley had to say, with the WWE Legend announcing that 20 years after his infamous Hell in a Cell match with Undertaker, he'd be setting foot inside the structure once more as the special guest referee for Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman's Universal Title match.

Later in the evening, Strowman cut a promo saying that if Foley interfered in any way that he'd make the injures 20 years ago look like paper-cuts, so I fear for Foley's safety during the match!

