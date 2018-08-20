5 Huge Possible WWE Dream Matches That Could Happen At WrestleMania 35

Aaron H FOLLOW ANALYST

Unfortunately over the years, due to several unique circumstances, we've missed out on seeing dream matches between arguably the two biggest stars in WWE history in Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin, we never got to see The Undertaker go one-on-one with Sting, and we never did end up seeing a match between Shawn Michaels and Daniel Bryan.

However, thanks to the fact that some of the biggest names from the past are willing to come back every now and then, there's still a chance that we can see several dream matches including legends such as The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and The Rock.

Simply put, while we've lost out on a tremendous amount of potential dream matches due to injuries, retirements, and bad timing, there are still a ton of possible good ones out there that could end up happening a lot sooner than you think, possibly even as early as WrestleMania 35 next spring.

So, what are some of those possible dream matches? Well, let's find out!

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

While Roman Reigns and Goldberg did get to go face to face during the latter's comeback run in 2016-17, they didn't get the opportunity to have a match with one another prior to the now former WWE Universal Champion's departure following his loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

This past spring, Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, however, that doesn't mean that he's completely retired, as he has seemed open to wrestling again if the right opportunity presents itself, and a match with Roman Reigns would be a pretty good opportunity for the ex-WCW megastar.

A feud between the two would definitely be intriguing, as both men are extremely similar, yet have a few distinct differences. Of course, if Goldberg were to face Reigns, it probably wouldn't be anything more than a five-minute match with a ton of big moves, which might sound disappointing for a dream match, but if it's done right, it could be pretty great.

