5 more huge returns WWE needs for SummerSlam to be a success

WWE is said to be pulling out all of the stops that it possibly can to make SummerSlam the biggest wrestling show of the year, thanks to the return of live crowds.

We've seen evidence of this recently with John Cena returning to WWE at Money in the Bank to confront Roman Reigns and then appearing on both the following Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live.

WWE have also brought back Goldberg, Keith Lee and Finn Balor in the last week or so who all look to be making a big impact heading into the biggest show of the summer.

But there are a few more WWE Superstars waiting in the back that they should be looking to bring back as soon as they can to make SummerSlam as successful as possible. Here they are.

#5. Becky Lynch should come back for SummerSlam

The Man Becky Lynch is arguably the biggest babyface the company has had in the last few years and she's without a doubt the biggest star that the women's division has produced.

There have been rumors that she's gearing up for a ring return, having been spotted backstage a few times and also spotted training in the gym. Lynch's return to SummerSlam is an absolute must for WWE to make the show feel as big as it possibly can.

