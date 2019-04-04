×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 huge things that could happen after Wrestlemania 35 

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
926   //    04 Apr 2019, 16:23 IST

What could go down after Wrestlemania?
What could go down after Wrestlemania?

Wrestlemania is the biggest event in WWE's calendar year, as this is the day that WWE profit from all of their hard work being put into the show, while many would disagree with that statement, one can't deny the amount of planning, preparation and excellent implementation that goes into this pay-per-view.

While fans judge this show by the booking, there are other aspects of the events one can admire, as WWE never falls short on their production value when it comes to the biggest show in wrestling, and that is something we have seen in the past.

Wrestlemania isn't just the biggest event in wrestling; it is a conclusion to the narratives that take place in that specific calendar year, as the next night on Raw we see WWE hit the reset button on many of their programmes. After Wrestlemania 35 expect WWE to create new storylines, shuffle rosters, and do so much more tweaking to their shows. So let us go through all of the possibilities of what could go down after Wrestlemania 35.

#1 Shocking Heel Turns


Nothing like a heel turn to set the tone of the new year.
Nothing like a heel turn to set the tone of the new year.

The night after Wrestlemania isn't complete without a well-planned heel turn, while this an occurrence that rarely happens, when it does it gives fans something to look forward to. This year there are many superstars that could potentially flip the coin on their character, as WWE has set up multiple wrestlers motivations in line with that of a potential heel.

From Big E possibly turning on his New Day brother Kofi Kingston or possibly Seth Rollins teasing a shift in his character that we saw a hint of on Raw last week, we could be in line for some truly shocking heel turns.



1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Shield WWE New Day
Everndran
ANALYST
NXT>SDL>>>>>>>>>>>>RAW
5 Unexpected things that can shock everyone at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 things that should happen at the event
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 7 Major things that WWE must do at the PPV
RELATED STORY
8 shocking decisions WWE could make at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 10 shocking decisions WWE can make on the go-home shows of Raw and SmackDown
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 recent rumors which should not come true
RELATED STORY
5 biggest Wrestlemania 35 rumours
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Predicting the outcome of each championship match
RELATED STORY
2 superstars who should be Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 35 opponent and 2 who should not
RELATED STORY
8 Shocking Things that could happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us