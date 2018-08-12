Hulk Hogan's 5 Greatest Matches

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest icons in pro wrestling history.

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest stars that the sport of professional wrestling has ever seen. He is one of the very few pro wrestlers that have managed to break through into mainstream pop culture over the years.

The fact that he is still relevant more than three decades after winning his first WWE Championship, should tell you everything you need to know about the kind of impact he's had on the fans.

Hulk Hogan has seems to have had his fair share of problems over the years. He has unfortunately been involved in a few controversies since his retirement from in ring action, and was suspended from the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, before being reinstated earlier this year.

Certain critics have also questioned the wrestling ability of Hogan bringing up his repetitive and formulaic matches. Yet, it is hard to question the fact that for almost two decades Hulk Hogan was the face of the wrestling industry.

Furthermore, Hogan did indeed have a few great great matches during his time at the top of the mountain.

Here is looking back at the 5 greatest matches of his career. It is important to remember that these matches have been picked not only based on the storytelling, but also the impact that they went on to have on the industry--

#5 Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair (Bash At The Beach 1994)

Hulk Hogan faced Ric Flair at WCW Bash At The Beach in 1994

WWE missed out on on having this match at Wrestlemania 8, believing that it was not enough of an draw at the time. However, WCW capitalized on the same and booked Hulk Hogan to take on Ric Flair.

In hindsight, it's easy to say that there is no way that the two biggest names in the history of wrestling would not have drawn record numbers if they went one on one in the main event of Wrestlemania.

WWE's loss was WCW's gain though as they wasted no time in having the two legends face each other. Hulk Hogan made his in ring debut in WCW against Ric Flair at the Bash at the Beach pay per view with the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on the line in 1994.

While both men were past their athletic primes by this point, Flair could still wrestle a pretty good match with a broomstick and Hogan has always been a master at reading the crowd. Although they would go on to have better in ring contests in the future, this match gets the nod because it was the first time the two legends face off against each other.

