5 iconic moments from Raw this week - 3rd September 2018

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
04 Sep 2018

Image result for wwe the shield raw september 3rd
Raw this week was surprising, to say the least.

This week WWE made bold moves on Raw, as they decided to switch up the formulae they use every week and give fans something new. While their eventual booking was not the best three hours of wrestling you have seen, it did give fans a whole lot to discuss until the next installment.

From a special return of The Undertaker to a disappointing return from Kevin Owens, a lot of noteworthy things happened on Raw this week.

#5 Gable goes on a tear

Image result for wwe gable
An important moment in the career of the Olympian.

Chad Gable has been one of WWE's most underrated performers of the last few years. He was one of the best wrestlers down in NXT, but on the main roster, WWE has not been sure how to use the man in his singles run.

The good news is that WWE seems to be giving the former tag team champion a chance to prove himself alongside new partner Bobby Roode. This week against The Asencion, Gable proved why he could be the future of the Raw mid-card, as he unleashed a worldwide like offense on his opponents to pick up an important win.

#4 The pull-apart brawl

Image result for wwe the shield raw september 3rd
A white-hot start.

The opening to Raw this week was chaotic, violent and dramatic, as WWE embraced the chaos that would come with Baron Corbin being the acting GM, and just decided to go all out in this segment.

From Braun Strowman's promo to the entire locker room looking to contain the fight, this opening was not the best in Raw history, but it was certainly what the brand needs right now. Moreover, this really helped Corbin's character, as it defined him as someone that has bitten off more than he can chew by trying to control all these huge personalities.

