5 ideas for Adam Cole’s NXT debut

If reports are to believed, Adam Cole is almost here.

by Harry Kettle 06 Jul 2017, 01:26 IST

It’s nearly time

Adam Cole is a man who has split the opinion of fans around the world for the last few years. Through his work in Ring of Honor and beyond Cole has been able to establish himself as one of the hottest heels in professional wrestling, in addition to becoming an integral part of the now-legendary Bullet Club faction.

But as we approach the mid-point of summer 2017 it’s becoming increasingly apparent that the 28-year-old is destined to make the trip to Orlando sooner rather than later. While this doesn’t exactly help the theory that the company are throwing a bunch of indie stars into NXT to boost the ratings, what it does do is open the door for some exciting possibilities regarding Adam’s debut.

A talent of his stature and notability clearly deserves a big introduction, and there are several ways in which that be achieved. Not every single debut needs to include something extravagant or over the top because sometimes subtlety is the greatest tool that you can utilise. Will Triple H do Cole justice? Only time will tell.

So with all of that being said, here are five ideas for Adam Cole’s NXT debut.

#1 Sanity infiltrator

An enemy stems from within...

The group known as Sanity have been running through NXT with ease since debuting a few months back, and despite cooling off recently, they’re still as dangerous as they’ve ever been. So then, why not use them as a tool in the storyline for Adam Cole breaking into the developmental system for the first time?

Have an infiltrator appear for a couple of weeks in the group, with nobody knowing the actual identity of the star. He doesn’t attack anyone, and Eric Young is cautious but just kind of allows it because he looks like one of them. Then, during a Takeover match, Cole reveals himself to have been the infiltrator all along.

