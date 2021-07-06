5 Ideas that could liven up WWE's current product 

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is now on the horizon. It could be argued that the company has hit something of a dip since WrestleMania.

From The Royal Rumble through to the biggest event of the year, the company has always been able to deliver on the hype, but this can't be said for WWE's shows in recent weeks.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding WWE at present since fans are set to return to the arena. The company is also returning to the road for the first time in more than a year.

The following article looks at a few interesting ideas that could liven up the product and bring back the excitement for the WWE Universe heading into this year's SummerSlam.

#5. R-Truth returns to his comedy gimmick and "wins" WWE's Money in the Bank contract

R-Truth using a Ladder to reach the Briefcase at Royal Rumble 2016



Me after the 1000th time watching it pic.twitter.com/uI4qpm3E9W — BrokenTavo (@BrokenWWESC) June 27, 2020

A few years ago, R-Truth unveiled a comedy gimmick that saw him attempt to cut a promo about a match that he wasn't part of as well as entering The Royal Rumble with a ladder.

Whilst Truth has been part of several comedy segments in recent years, the 24/7 Championship has taken all of the stars' focus.

The 24/7 Championship has easily become an afterthought for WWE over the past year and R-Truth is wasted in the title picture.

One way for Truth to show that he's still one of the funniest characters on WWE TV would be for him to climb a ladder and take the contract before the match takes place.

In the buildup to the show, WWE hangs its contracts over the ring and Truth could take this opportunity to climb up and take a briefcase. This could lead to an interesting storyline where Truth would then challenge the victor at Money in the Bank to decide who the real winner for this year is.

Most of the stars in the Money in the Bank ladder matches have now been announced and the last two weeks will be all about building towards the bigger matches on the card. This would be the perfect time for Truth to try to win the contract whilst no one is watching.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush