5 Ideas WWE gave up on

WWE gave up on a variety of ideas throughout the years.

It's no secret that not every single idea that makes it to air works out, and WWE has learned that the hard way over years. Now that's not a bad thing at all, especially since it shows the company is willing to take risks and try new things, even if it doesn't work out the way they envisioned.

Unfortunately for WWE, they have run into this problem several times over the past year or so, which has left them with a laundry list of ideas they either gave up on or just didn't work out. Maybe it was due to how it was executed or maybe it was just that the idea was feasible, but the company has ran into a lot of these lately.

With that being said and the creative process being a revolving door of failure and success, here are five ideas WWE has abandoned this year for reason or another. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us if there are any ideas that we missed.

#5 Intergender wrestling

Remember when WWE experimented with intergender wrestling earlier this year?

WWE seems to experiment with intergender wrestling from time to time, but it has never really become a permanent fixture of the product. Interestingly enough, WWE did experiment with it again in the early months of January with Nia Jax and did have a reasonable level of success with that.

Unfortunately for the portion of the WWE Universe that was actually enjoying that type of content, especially since it helped to play up the empowerment of women, the company abandoned the idea extremely quickly. Beyond that, they haven't put any kind of substitute in its place, which begs the question of whether there was pressure to nix the idea.

Now there is no way to know exactly what happened. It could just be the result of the company responding to backlash from fans, or maybe pressure from the netwok or sponsors, but it really seemed like they were on to something there. Maybe WWE could have even used the momentum to turn Jax into the next Chyna of sorts.

