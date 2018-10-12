5 Important Things WWE Must Do Before The Evolution Pay Per View

What does WWE need to do before The upcoming Evolution pay per view?

Its almost time for WWE's first ever all women's pay per view

Of course the pay per view is marred in a little bit of controversy since the male superstars are set to travel to Saudi Arabia for the crown Jewel pay per view, which points to WWE only doing this out of fairness, but that doesn't means its not going to be awesome. In fact, WWE already has a decently stacked card that is sure to thrill even the most skeptical of fans.

Furthermore, between matches like Becky Lynch versus Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey versus Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James versus Lita and Trish Stratus, and Kairi Sane versus Shayna Baszler there is bound to be something for everyone when Evolution goes live on October 28th.

With that being said, WWE still has some work to do if they want to make this pay per view the best it can be and they only have the next couple of weeks to do so. In the end, however, WWE will need to do the following five things to make sure their first-ever women's pay per view is up to snuff for their viewing audience.

#5 Put Asuka in a two on one handicap match with The Iconics

Would a two on one handicap at Evolution help restart Asuka's career in WWE?

WWE needs to start showcasing Asuka again and that starts with booking her in a two on one handicap match against The Iconics at Evolution. All WWE has to do is have The Iconics lay a particularly bad beat down on Naomi before the pay per view and then have Asuka challenge them to a match to defend Naomi's honor.

Not only will this create a handicap match where Asuka can showcase her talents, but it also really helps the fans get behind her as an underdog as well. Beyond that, it gives Asuka the momentum she needs after being misused for months and could be enough to set up a heel turn in the future on Naomi.

