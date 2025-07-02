5 important WWE names that were left off the poster for Evolution

The fact that the poster for WWE Evolution was released less than two weeks before the event is somewhat surprising. WWE often plans and promotes events months in advance.

That includes a few promotional posters and graphics for every PLE or event. Most graphics usually feature four or five stars, which are usually the same big names/champions.

For the all-women's event, however, over 25 women were featured. Stars like Alba Fyre, Jaida Parker, and Ivy Nile were included. Bianca Belair is one of the company's top women and was also included, despite being currently injured.

Michin, Fallon Henley, Piper Niven, Maxxine Dupri, and several others were not. The next five big names were shockingly omitted from the 2025 Evolution poster.

#5. Blake Monroe recently joined NXT

Blake Monroe is the latest big-name free agent to join WWE. The Glamour emerged in NXT after her AEW contract recently expired.

Due to her star power and the fanfare of her arrival, Monroe was immediately thrust into the title scene by interrupting NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne. She represents another defection from AEW to WWE.

Not putting such a notable face on the poster is strange, especially since she came from the competition. She's also teaming with Jordynne Grace, who is and should be on the poster, at the Great American Bash.

#4. Ava is in charge of NXT

When a WWE event or decision has involved all three brands, NXT GM Ava has been shown conversing with Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis. The fact that she's the female GM of a brand also means she should probably be on the Evolution poster.

She may not set the world on fire on screen, but she's been presented as an important part of the brand and as an equal of Pearce and Aldis.

Ava didn't have to be front and center like Rhea Ripley, Belair, Charlotte Flair, or Becky Lynch. Including her, however, would have fit the narrative of an all-female event and how things have evolved.

#3. Giulia joined WWE's main roster after WrestleMania

Claiming that they didn't know booking plans or injury status ahead of the Evolution poster's release isn't a valid excuse. Those in charge of crafting it know who to put on the poster and who is healthy.

They are (or should be) privy to booking decisions when it comes to all of WWE's championships. Giulia defeated Zelina Vega to become the new Women's United States Champion on last week's SmackDown.

She was a big addition to SmackDown and competed in this year's Money in the Bank match. Not including a current main-roster titleholder is a huge error.

#2. Stephanie Vaquer is over with the WWE Universe

She may not be a champion, but like Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer has been featured regularly over the last few months on both RAW and PLEs.

La Primera has an undeniable aura and was thought so highly of that she became the first woman to hold both the NXT and Women's North American titles simultaneously.

Not putting such an important name on the poster for an event entirely featuring women seems like a confusing decision. Stars that aren't as popular, like Nile and Fyre, were included.

#1. Asuka is a future Hall of Famer

Perhaps the biggest mistake WWE made on the Evolution poster was omitting Asuka. They often present her as near the level of Flair, Lynch, Belair, and Ripley, yet she's nowhere to be found on the graphic.

The Empress of Tomorrow is just as important to each of the four women above, and has battled each one at a big PLE. She even clashed with Jade Cargill in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament only a few days ago.

The multi-time champion competed at the first Evolution event back in 2018. Not knowing when she would be back is not a sufficient excuse because Bianca Belair, who's currently on the sidelines with a broken finger, is in the middle of the poster.

