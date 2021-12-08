5 ways WWE could improve the 24/7 Championship

Although it has provided us with some comedic segments during its short reign on television, a serious change to the WWE 24/7 Championship is long overdue.

Debuting back in 2019 on an episode of Monday Night Raw, the title carries a unique stipulation attached to it which allows anyone to dethrone the titleholder anywhere, at any time. As long as a WWE referee is present, anyone is eligible to be crowned the champion.

Despite the occasional fun that surrounds the title, moving on from the honor could open the door for a much more entertaining prospect for the WWE roster. So, how could the promotion improve on the 24/7 Championship?

#5 WWE could allow mid-carders to win the 24/7 Championship

Since being introduced on May 20, 2019, the 24/7 Championship has been won on 154 different occasions, and although R-Truth is the title's longest reigning champion across numerous reigns — having held it for a minimum of 415 days combined — the title remains one of the least prestigious in WWE.

To change that, the company simply has to put the title on a mid-carder and allow them to hold it for an extended period. The superstar could also defend it in close-fought matchups, overcoming multiple surprise sneak attacks to retain the strap week in, week out.

While it may be a bit too ambitious, giving the title to MVP and having Bobby Lashley constantly in his corner to bail him out of tough situations could help raise the credibility of the belt without having to force it on to fans.

Crowning a completely new champ will help keep the title picture fresh. Alongside MVP's ability on the mic, a dominant Bobby Lashley taking out anyone who dares challenge for the belt could well make everyone believe that WWE's 24/7 Championship segments are worth keeping an eye on.

